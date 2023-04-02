Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital

Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident ended with three taken to the hospital.

The accident happened at 4:52 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Sanchez and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.

The Laredo Fire Department confirmed three people were injured including a 34-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old boy.

The three of them were transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

No word yet on the cause of the incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: United High School
UISD student detained following threat on social media
Joel Pellot
Joel Pellot sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife
Peter Hernandez and Marisol Munoz-Rodriguez
Family of Maria Munoz speak following Pellot’s trial
Tres Laredos Park
City of Laredo to hold concert at Tres Laredos Park
Joel Pellot and Maria Eugenia Muñoz
Jury finds Joel Pellot guilty of the murder of his wife

Latest News

Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Brother to an Accident
Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.
Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital
Temperatures in 100s and higher chances of thunderstorms arrive this week.
Saturday First Weather