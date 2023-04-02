Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident ended with three taken to the hospital.

The accident happened at 4:52 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Sanchez and Santa Ursula Avenue.

Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.

The Laredo Fire Department confirmed three people were injured including a 34-year-old man, a 30-year-old woman, and an 8-year-old boy.

The three of them were transported to Laredo Medical Center in stable condition.

No word yet on the cause of the incident.

