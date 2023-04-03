Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

2 killed after medical helicopter crashes in Alabama

A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.
A helicopter crashed on Bear Creek Road in Shelby Co. Sunday afternoon.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - Two people are dead after a Lifesaver medical helicopter crashed near a highway in Alabama.

Officials say the crash happened just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Highway 280 on Bear Creek Road and Mountain Oaks Drive in Shelby County, Alabama.

The helicopter was sent to the area to help a hiker who had breathing problems and chest pains. Officials say a landing site was set up, and that’s when the crash happened.

Three crew members were on board the helicopter at the time of the crash, WBRC reports.

Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were on scene when the crash happened, according to the sheriff’s office’s Chief Deputy Clay Hammac during a Sunday night press conference.

“[They] did the best they could to render aid. The helicopter was on fire. They did attempt to extract the flight crew,” Hammac said.

He added that the Chelsea Fire Department and the Cahaba Valley Fire Department responded to the scene and got the crew members out.

Officials say one crew member died at the scene, and the two others were taken to hospitals. Another crew member later died from their injuries at the hospital. The condition of the third member is not known at this time.

The hiker was also taken to a hospital.

“Whenever our first responders answer that call, they know there’s a possibility of something very bad happening, of an outcome that none of us want, and this flight crew on Lifesaver, they’re heroes,” said Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer at the press conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of these two members of the flight crew that passed away.”

Officials have closed the road, and it is unknown when it will reopen.

The investigation into the crash will be led by the National Transportation Safety Board with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration, according to Hammac.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.
Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital
File photo: United High School
UISD student detained following threat on social media
Tres Laredos Park
City of Laredo to hold concert at Tres Laredos Park
Peter Hernandez and Marisol Munoz-Rodriguez
Family of Maria Munoz speak following Pellot’s trial

Latest News

The 86-year-old pontiff presided over the mass in Saint Peter Square just the day after leaving...
Pope Francis delivers homily at Palm Sunday mass
The suspect was caught crossing the river near West Laredo.
Border Patrol agents capture convicted sex offender
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Border Patrol agents capture convicted sex offender