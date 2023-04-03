Border Patrol agents capture convicted sex offender

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo border patrol agents catch a convicted sex offender trying to sneak into the country illegally.

It happened on Thursday when they found 57-year-old Magdaleno Campos-Escobar crossing the river in west Laredo. When they took him in for processing, they found Campos-Escobar had been convicted of rape in Houston.

He was taken in for custody to be processed for his illegal entry into the country.

