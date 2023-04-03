Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A tip to Laredo Border Patrol led agents to stop a human smuggling attempt.

Agents got a call on March 29 from a concerned citizen about a tractor trailer possibly being used for the crime.

Agents tracked down the trailer in question along I-35 near mile marker 36. When the vehicle came to a stop the driver jumped out and fled on foot.

Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in the sleeper area of the trailer. They were found to be in the country illegally from El Salvador, Honduras, And Mexico.

They were taken in for processing.

