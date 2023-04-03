Shop Local
Desert Heat Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday, Rain Late Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air has arrived aloft. A shallow layer of humid gulf air will bring a warm humid dawn. Desert air from the Mexican Plateau may arrive at the surface Tuesday afternoon. If it does reach the surface, the air will become much drier. In any case, temperatures will reach 100F, perhaps by a bit if the desert air arrives at the surface. Cooler air will arrive from the Rockies Wednesday. Moist air will flow in above the cool airmass by Thursday. This will bring rain and rather cool weather.

For more headlines. click here.

