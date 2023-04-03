Easter weekend do’s and don’t’s at Laredo city parks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The parks are clean and the grass is cut just in time for the Easter bunny to come and visit Laredo.

The city has been hopping to it as it gets ready for Easter celebrations. The Parks and Recreation Department is reminding people that picnic areas are on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 6 a.m. and there is no camping overnight.

The department is sharing some do’s and don’ts if you’re planning on celebrating Easter weekend at the city’s parks. JJ Gomez, the city’s park director said, ”You can use one of our barbecue pits if we have any there. You’re more than welcome. We want to make sure, for safety reasons, that your pets are on leashes. Make sure we don’t start a fire on the ground. Please pick up all your trash behind you. That is one of our biggest challenges after every easter event. We spend two, sometimes three days trying to pick up the trash around the parks, so we ask the public to please help us with that.”

Parks and Rec officials said they are working in coordination with the Laredo Police Department to keep the parks secure, including the installation of surveillance cameras at some of the parks.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.