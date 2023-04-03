Shop Local
Oh summer days

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning get ready for a roller coaster week, starting of warm and humid a few clouds in the 70s .

In the afternoon hot and mostly sunny a high of 101.

The combination of warm temperatures and relative humidity values will result in heat index values between 105 and 109 degrees this afternoon.

Make sure you stay hydrated, take breaks under an area with shade and don’t forget about your pets.

Tonight warm and breezy with increasing cloudy a low of 76.

Tomorrow warm and humid in the upper 70s then hot and dry in the afternoon a high of 101 with mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday a cool front will move across the region bringing dry and windy conditions making it possible for elevated to critical fire weather concerns in the afternoon.

Cooler temperatures Thursday into the weekend with some chances of showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day.

