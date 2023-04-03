Rio Grande river levels rise after recent storms, more rain coming

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The recent rain has caused the levels in several sections along the Rio Grande River to rise.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, along bridge 2, the level has risen to 6.8 feet.

The flood stages start at 8 feet.

The department says the water levels are expected to decrease and they are asking the public to stay away due to the strong currents.

There is no immediate danger for homes along the river, however, emergency officials are keeping an eye on the levels for any changes.

