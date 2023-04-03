Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

US Marshals: Carjacking suspect left double amputee on train tracks to die

U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that...
U.S. Marshals are looking for 36-year-old Aaron Parsons in connection to a carjacking that happened in February.(U.S. Marshals)
By Alec Sapolin and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - U.S. Marshals on Monday offered a reward for information leading to the arrest of a carjacking suspect who left his victim for dead.

Marshals say 36-year-old Aaron Parsons is wanted for carjacking a man at gunpoint at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 22. The carjacking happened at the intersection of East 71st Street and Hosmer Avenue in Cleveland.

Officials say Parsons forced the victim to drive to the 4000 block of Pearl Road, where he threw the victim out of the car and onto a set of railroad tracks.

Cleveland police confirmed Parsons, along with two other suspects that have not yet been identified, hit the victim in the head with a firearm.

The victim, a double amputee, crawled to safety before finding help, officials said. The victim told investigators Parsons said, “If the cold doesn’t kill you, a train will”.

Police said Parsons removed the victim’s wheelchair from the stolen car and threw it down a ravine. The victim’s prosthetic legs were also in the car.

Police found the car at around 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 after it was burned down.

Police said Parsons is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. Officials said he is known to frequent the Cleveland area.

Anyone with information on Parsons’ whereabouts should contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 866-4-WANTED.

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.
Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Joel Pellot
Pellot sentenced to life in prison; attorney says fight for his client continues
File photo: United High School
UISD student detained following threat on social media

Latest News

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Ex-Hoosiers coach Bob Knight out of hospital, son says
Hale fired a total of 152 rounds during the attack before being killed by police.
Nashville police: School shooter planned attack for months
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FILE - Approximately 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Jan. 6...
Navy sailor charged in Capitol riot was stationed on carrier