Webb County Republicans to host Trump support event
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Republican party is asking the community to gather in support of President Donald Trump.
According to the vice-chair of the organization, the event is happening on Tuesday, April 4th at 6:00 pm 517 McPherson Rd.
Supporters are encouraged to bring flags and Trump signs.
For more information, the community can call GG Lupita Perez at 956-206-4370.
