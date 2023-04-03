Webb County Republicans to host Trump support event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Republican party is asking the community to gather in support of President Donald Trump.

According to the vice-chair of the organization, the event is happening on Tuesday, April 4th at 6:00 pm 517 McPherson Rd.

Supporters are encouraged to bring flags and Trump signs.

For more information, the community can call GG Lupita Perez at 956-206-4370.

