Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Webb County Republicans to host Trump support event

TRUMP SUPPORT LOCAL
TRUMP SUPPORT LOCAL(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Republican party is asking the community to gather in support of President Donald Trump.

According to the vice-chair of the organization, the event is happening on Tuesday, April 4th at 6:00 pm 517 McPherson Rd.

Supporters are encouraged to bring flags and Trump signs.

For more information, the community can call GG Lupita Perez at 956-206-4370.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.
Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Joel Pellot
Pellot sentenced to life in prison; attorney says fight for his client continues
File photo: United High School
UISD student detained following threat on social media

Latest News

Rio Grande river levels rise
Rio Grande river levels rise after recent storms, more rain coming
The suspect was caught crossing the river near West Laredo.
Border Patrol agents capture convicted sex offender
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer