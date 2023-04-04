Another hot day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the upper 70s with partly sunny skies .

In the afternoon increasing clouds , hot and dry a high of 102 with SW winds 10-15 mph.

Tonight mostly cloudy, warm, and humid a low of 76 with breezy conditions.

Tomorrow warm, dry, and windy a high of 86 with rain chances for the night.

It is also possible that elevated to critical fire weather conditions could develop across the region on Wednesday in the wake of the front.

By Thursday highs will be on the cool side with chances of showers and possible thunderstorms.

On Easter Sunday many will be enjoying the day outdoors ‚it’s expected to be warm and dry with a slight chance of rain .

