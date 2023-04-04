Campaign contribution proposal denied at Laredo council

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo city council rejected a proposal to restrict donations from lobbyists and other individuals while seeking approval of a municipal contract.

The item was brought up by Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino for Monday, April 3′s meeting, but was shot down with five council members voting against it.

Gilbert Gonzalez, the council member for District 1, said the proposal presented was not detailed enough. “The Mayor put this proposal on the agenda for us as councilmen to not take contributions from unions and contractors while they’re in negotiation with the city, which, yes, it makes a lot of sense. I’m for it. We just need to see how we need to understand this item. So, we’re having our city attorneys, like in San Antonio, it’s called ‘The Blackout Period,’ where we can’t have communication with contractors or unions while they’re in a negotiation. So, maybe we can kind of instruct that and bring it into policy here in the City of Laredo,” said Gonzalez.

The mayor said they intend to hold informational sessions and workshops to discuss the proposal.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.