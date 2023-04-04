Shop Local
Camper catches fire on Highway 83

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A camper on fire was reported along U.S. Highway 83.

On Monday, April 3, shortly before 5 p.m., the Laredo Fire Department crews responded to the fire which was at the 200 block of Highway 83. Officials with the department say firefighters found a small camper trailer on fire.

Reports stated the fire was put out quickly and no injuries were reported. The victim refused Red Cross services and the camper van was left unlivable and turned over to the owner.

