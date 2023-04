LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler, dry airmass will arrive from the Rockies Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 80′s, afternoon humidity will be low. Cool Great Plains air arrives Thursday, above which will be moist air moving in from the south. This will bring a cool and wet combination Thursday and Friday.

