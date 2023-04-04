Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Hamilton Hotel residents voice concerns over security, rent price and bed bugs

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A number of people who live at Hamilton Hotel are voicing their concerns over the high number of bed bugs, lack of security and the price of rent increasing.

Some residents have reached out to city elected officials and management for help.

From cockroaches crawling around their units, to homeless people trying to break in at night, residents have issued their complaints to the board and the hotel management.

Some residents state their rent has increased three times its amount.

After hearing all these complaints, KGNS has tried to ask the hotel’s management but has not heard back at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Emergency crews reported three cars were involved in the accident that closed off Sanchez Street.
Multiple car accident ends with three in hospital
Border Patrol found 14 people hiding in a sleeper area of the trailer.
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Joel Pellot
Pellot sentenced to life in prison; attorney says fight for his client continues
Rio Grande river levels rise
Rio Grande river levels rise after recent storms, more rain coming

Latest News

Residents from Hamilton Hotel express their concerns on the building
Residents from Hamilton Hotel express their concerns on the building
Easter weekend do’s and don’t’s at Laredo city parks
Easter weekend do’s and don’t’s at Laredo city parks
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Desert Heat Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday, Rain Late Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast 2