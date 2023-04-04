Hamilton Hotel residents voice concerns over security, rent price and bed bugs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A number of people who live at Hamilton Hotel are voicing their concerns over the high number of bed bugs, lack of security and the price of rent increasing.

Some residents have reached out to city elected officials and management for help.

From cockroaches crawling around their units, to homeless people trying to break in at night, residents have issued their complaints to the board and the hotel management.

Some residents state their rent has increased three times its amount.

After hearing all these complaints, KGNS has tried to ask the hotel’s management but has not heard back at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.