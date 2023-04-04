KGNS On Your Side: A deep dive into the city of Laredo’s trip to D.C.

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In early March, City of Laredo officials made their annual trip to Washington D.C.

During their visit, they met with federal entities and lawmakers that handle funds and programs that they want to bringing back home.

For decades, the City of Laredo has dedicated a week to visit Washington D.C. in order to lobby for projects and programs that’ll benefit the Laredo community.

This time around, nearly 30 city officials including council members, directors and staff members met with roughly 20 federal departments promoting projects such as the World Trade Bridge expansion and Binational River Project.

With a price tag of over $100,000, we find out what goes into those expenses and what comes out of a visit like this.

KGNS submitted an open records request on the complete itinerary list including official and unofficial visits and the expenses of everyone involved.

It was a jam-packed legislative agenda, including a meeting with the Environmental Protection Agency to discuss concerns with ethylene oxide emissions and the State Department to inquire about the process to expand the World Trade Bridge.

A total of $102,163 dollars were spent on the airfare, lodging, car rental and travel expenses of 27 officials.

It was a first time trip for District Six Councilmember Dr. Tyler King who visited D.C. for the first time as a member of the city delegation.

“The good thing about these trips is that we’ll be able to bring our voice, our Laredo voice to Washington D.C. But the most important thing is that we follow up on some of these great meetings,” said Dr. King. “It’s one thing to get photo-ops and feel important in the nation’s capital but if we’re not getting those e-mail addresses and actually following up than it’s all for nothing, but I think we did a good job of collecting grant opportunities and getting those follow up emails already set up.”

According to information provided in the open records, Dr. King’s expenses totaled $2,586.

Which was an amount seen by almost all the attendees.

King broke down the expenses to KGNS explaining that nearly $900 went to the flight, hotel which was around $300 a night, and between $30 to $70 per day to cover the cost of food or transportation.

“I wish I was wealthy enough to pay that on my own I know that there are other council members who have paid their own way and shifted this money to other parts of the city but unfortunately I currently make a teacher’s salary as a resident doctor and so I was not able to pay for that out of my own pocket,” said Dr. King.

Aside from travel expenses for people, the city set aside over $32,000 to fly in food from Palenque Grill for Laredo Day.

Something that councilmember Dr. King said he wasn’t privy to.

“That was a beautiful scene, now, is it worth all the money? I bet a lot of voters would probably think otherwise, yeah, so that’s something to look at. I know it’s a tradition, it was an incredible experience for me to participate in but is it absolutely necessary, that’s a good question. So, thanks, yeah, I actually did not know the city ended up paying for that,” said Dr. King.

The funds used to pay for these expenses are pulled from various unrestricted funds available in the city budget, according to Laredo City Manager Joe Neeb.

“Looking at this to try to determine because it is a lot of money, but I would say in the scope of it the return of 30 million on a hundred-thousand investment is actually a pretty good investment,” said Neeb.

This was Neeb’s first time in D.C. with the delegation and as a member of a city managerial staff.

He says his former City of Roswell, New Mexico would do similar legislative trips but on a much smaller scale, since they are a small town.

Now, seeing how the city handles a trip of this magnitude, we asked Neeb if there was anything he would change.

“If we can divide and conquer a little bit differently, so we can get our points across more active because a lot of us were in the same rooms together and I would spread us out a little bit more so that we are more effective with reaching enough. More individuals in order to express how important Laredo is,” said Neeb.

According to Neeb, since the trip they have received approval on one of the grants they asked for that fall under the engineering department.

And council member Dr. King mentioned the city was able to get a lot of important information and meet with lawmakers that can help secure a presidential permit for the expansion of the World Trade Bridge.

Out of the nearly 30 officials that attended the trip, one person did pay their own way and that was District Eight Councilmember Alyssa Cigarroa.

