Lake Casa Blanca rules and guidelines for Easter Sunday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Lake Casa Blanca International State Park is bracing for thousands of visitors this Easter Sunday, and officials say they’re ready.

As people celebrate the holiday with food and easter eggs, state park officials encourage people to pick up their trash since littering is against park rules. Officials say additional law enforcement will be present at the park including the Laredo Police Department, the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, and the Constable’s Office Precinct 2.

Game wardens and the Laredo Fire Department will also have their boats available for any rescues. Acting Superintendent for the state park, Querubin Guerra, said, ”We don’t have lifeguards on staff or anything like that so, it is advised to swim at your own risk. Just be careful when you’re swimming around the lake. There will be a lot of boaters in the water, jet skiers, and things of that nature, so we just recommend everybody be safe and courteous with one another.”

The road turning into Lake Casa Blanca will be closed the night before Easter Sunday. That means vehicles will not be allowed to park on the side of Loop 20 before entering.

Gates will open at 6 a.m. The entrance fee will be $5 per person. Children 12 and under can enter for free.

