Laredo Fire Department responds to jet ski accident at Lake Casa Blanca

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is injured following a jet ski accident at Lake Casa Blanca.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Monday, April 3, at around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics with the fire department arrived and noticed that there had been a jet ski accident in the lake.

A rescue boat was launched; fortunately, both victims were wearing life jackets at the time and managed to swim to shore on their own.

According to the fire department, a man and a woman were riding separate jet ski bikes and collided into each other.

The man sustained minor injures and both victims refused to be transported to the hospital.

