Laredo Fire Department responds to jet ski accident at Lake Casa Blanca

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is injured following a jet ski accident at Lake Casa Blanca.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Monday, April 3, at around 7:30 p.m.

Paramedics with the fire department arrived and noticed that there had been a jet ski accident in the lake.

A rescue boat was launched; fortunately, both victims were wearing life jackets at the time and managed to swim to shore on their own.

According to the fire department, a man and a woman were riding separate jet ski bikes and collided into each other.

The man sustained minor injures and both victims refused to be transported to the hospital.

Rio Grande river levels rise after recent storms, more rain coming
Border Patrol finds 14 hiding in Tractor Trailer
Brother Speaks After Losing Loved One to an Accident
Easter weekend do’s and don’t’s at Laredo city parks
Hamilton Hotel residents voice concerns over security, rent price and bed bugs

KGNS On Your Side: A deep dive into the City of Laredo’s trip to D.C.
KGNS On Your Side: A deep dive into the city of Laredo’s trip to D.C.
