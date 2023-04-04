Shop Local
Laredo Medical Center celebrates those who have given the Gift of Life

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Medical Center held a special ceremony to celebrate those who have given the ultimate gift of life through organ donation.

In observance of Organ Donor Awareness Month, LMC staff, and family members gathered at the lobby to celebrate those who have passed away, but live on through their organ recipients.

Local mother, Leticia Lopez lost her son, Lorenzo Lopez Jr. to a brain aneurysm ten years ago.

While Leticia still feels the pain of losing her son, she said she is very proud that he chose to be an organ donor to help others including his own father.

“It’s sad and special, his dad was on dialysis for eight years and received a kidney from his own son. But my son keeps on living now through his dad and eight other people,” said Lopez.

According to LMC four donors from 2022 that gave the gift of life.

LMC says this is a partnership that they work with every year with Texas Organ Sharing alliance.

If you would like to become an organ donor, you can click here for more information.

