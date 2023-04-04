Shop Local
Laredo police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the third homicide of the year, but they are releasing a picture of a second man who investigators say caused it.

Laredo police are looking for 19-year-old Juan Jose Rivera. He is wanted for the murder of Juan Humberto Zuazua. Zuazua’s body was found by police Monday, March 27 on the 3800 block of McPherson Road. Police confirm Zuazua was stabbed.

According to police, Rivera is at large and considered dangerous. If you have any information on Rivera’s whereabouts you are asked to call the police at 956-795-2800.

The other man allegedly connected to the case is 24-year-old Hector Tovar. Tovar is believed to have been with Rivera at the time of the murder. He was arrested on Friday, March 31 on charges of failure to report a felony.

For more headlines. click here.

