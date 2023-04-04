Shop Local
Laredo Police officer involved in car accident on Hillside over the weekend

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle accident involving a Laredo Police Department unit is reported over the weekend.

Police say the accident happened on Sunday afternoon near a local church on Hillside Road.

Authorites say an officer heading west was allegedly hit by a person driving the opposite direction trying to pull into a private driveway.

One person was taken to the hospital.

Investigator Joe Baeza with the Laredo Police Department said that luckily nobody was seriously injured in the accident.

“I do believe the driver of the vehicle who caused the accident was an elderly person. That person did go to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries”

Police say the officer is doing okay.

The accident is under review by the police department.

