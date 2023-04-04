Shop Local
Laredo schools recognize April as Autism Awareness Month

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - April is being recognized as Autism Awareness Month.

Kids at Sanchez-Ochoa Elementary School held a special event on Monday to mark the occasion, kicking off a month of activities.

Brenda Garcia, a special education teacher believes that hosting these types of events holds value not just for the students but for the community as a whole.

“We do this every year.  We make autism awareness for the community, we invite presenters, speakers to come and interact with my students, and also for them to get a good idea of what a kid with autism is,” said Garcia.

Some of the students in attendance got the chance to read poetry about autism.

In the United States roughly one in 36 children have been identified with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), that’s according to 2020 estimates from the CDC.

