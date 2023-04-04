Man accused of killing woman and unborn child to appear in court Thursday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The hearing of the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child is scheduled for this week.

Joel David Chavez is set to appear at the 111th District Court on Thursday, April 6.

He’s a suspect accused in the murder of Gracy Espinoza who was pregnant during the time of her death.

She was found stabbed and strangled and her body discovered on Plum Street back in 2020.

His hearing is set for 9 a.m.

