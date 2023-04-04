Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound at local gun club

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. at the Arena Gun Club located at 6501 Arena Boulevard.

According to the Laredo Police Department, they are investigating if the discharge was accidental

The 45-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

