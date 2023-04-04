Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound at local gun club

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is taken to a Laredo hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m. at the Arena Gun Club located at 6501 Arena Boulevard.

According to the Laredo Police Department, they are investigating if the discharge was accidental

The 45-year-old man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30
Woman arrested after allegedly crashing into Border Patrol processing facility
Joel David Chavez and Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing woman and unborn child to appear in court Thursday
Residents from Hamilton Hotel express their concerns on the building
Hamilton Hotel residents voice concerns over security, rent price and bed bugs
Laredo Police officer involved in car accident on Hillside over the weekend
Laredo Police officer involved in car accident on Hillside over the weekend
Rio Grande river levels rise
Rio Grande river levels rise after recent storms, more rain coming

Latest News

Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound at local gun club
Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound at local gun club
Laredo police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested
Laredo police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested
File photo: City Council
Campaign contribution proposal denied at Laredo council
Laredo Medical Center celebrates those who have given the Gift of Life
Laredo Medical Center celebrates those who have given the Gift of Life
Juan Jose Rivera, 19 and Hector Tovar, 24
Laredo police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested