Residents from Hamilton Hotel express their concerns on the building

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many who live inside the Hamilton hotel say they are seeing bed bugs and are worried about the hotel’s security measures.

However, people are getting tired of these issues and want answers from administration and even city officials.

From cockroaches crawling all around, to homeless people trying to break in at night, these are some of the things residents of the hotel told KGNS.

Residents are even saying that their rent is even three times the usual, and after hearing all these complains we tried to ask the hotel’s management to see what is being done.

However, we currently have not heard from them back.

When we spoke to Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino, he says he will create a plan of action to help the residents of the hotel.

