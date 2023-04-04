TAMIU receives million-dollar grant to help Latino students

Shop Local
By Christian Del Rio
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Texas A&M International University (TAMIU) offers hundreds of courses and scholarships to thousands of students, but some of them, especially in the Latino community can apply for assistance that will help them during their career.

For the next five years, 15 selected students will have their books, tuition courses, and even international abroad studies paid for fully thanks to a million-dollar grant given to TAMIU by the Hector and Gloria Lopez Foundation.

Sergio Rodriguez, CEO of the foundation said young Latinos see themselves represented in the academic community and also can learn from others from their experiences. “We looked for partnered universities that are serving a high number of Latino students and are very successful in that. So TAMIU has been at the forefront of Latinos with 96% of the student population. They also have a high number of faculty and administrations compared to other universities,” said Rodriguez.

Students can start to apply for this scholarship program starting this year’s fall semester. For more information, you can call 956-326-2001.

