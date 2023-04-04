UISD recruiting teachers for the 2023-24 school year

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The district will be hosting a teacher job fair on April 13th, 2023. The fair will be held at Elias Herrera Middle School in the cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. UISD’s goal is to recruit teachers for all areas for the 2023-24 school year.

The district is also hosting presentations as part of their “Grow Your Own Initiative.”

A meeting will be held for degreed teacher assistants who are interested in pursuing teacher certification through an alternative certification program. That presentation will be held on April 17th, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center (SAC) at 5208 Santa Claudia Ln.

If you are a substitute, paraprofessional or auxiliary interested in pursuing teacher certification through an alternative certification program, a presentation will be held on April 26th, 2023 at 5 p.m. also SAC.

For more information you can call the UISD Human Resources Department at (956) 473-6273. You can also apply at www.uisd.net

