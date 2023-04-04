Shop Local
UISD recruiting teachers for the 2023-24 school year

By Ruben Villarreal
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The district will be hosting a teacher job fair on April 13th, 2023. The fair will be held at Elias Herrera Middle School in the cafeteria from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. UISD’s goal is to recruit teachers for all areas for the 2023-24 school year.

The district is also hosting presentations as part of their “Grow Your Own Initiative.”

A meeting will be held for degreed teacher assistants who are interested in pursuing teacher certification through an alternative certification program. That presentation will be held on April 17th, 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Center (SAC) at 5208 Santa Claudia Ln.

If you are a substitute, paraprofessional or auxiliary interested in pursuing teacher certification through an alternative certification program, a presentation will be held on April 26th, 2023 at 5 p.m. also SAC.

For more information you can call the UISD Human Resources Department at (956) 473-6273. You can also apply at www.uisd.net

UISD Teacher Job Fair
Laredo Police officer involved in car accident on Hillside over the weekend
Hamilton Hotel residents voice concerns over security, rent price and bed bugs
