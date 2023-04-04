Webb County Commissioners approve funding for domestic violence victims

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is working with Casa de Misericordia to bring support to local victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, and stalking.

Commissioners court approved roughly $375,000 that will provide victims with legal services while they are at the shelter.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez said these are necessary tools for the community.

“In relations to any type of crimes that are against women, either sexual assault, domestic violence, any type of crime that a woman’s going to be able to suffer,” said Gonzalez. “Obviously we don’t want these types of crimes out there, but when they do happen, we want to make sure that the sheriff’s office has the necessary tools or the funding to be able to help out the victims. And it is very important, obviously, for the sheriff to be very proactive and out there, as he’s been doing.”

According to statistics from the county, 11,766 American women were killed by their partners in the U.S. from 2001 to 2012.

