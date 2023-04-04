Webb County political experts react to former President Trump’s indictment

WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The support for former President Trump was apparent between these past two election cycles so KGNS reached out to both Webb County Party leaders on their thoughts on this indictment and whether it will impact voters.

There was a significant growth between the 2016 and 2020 race.

Back in 2016, over 12,000 people voted for the former president and in the last presidential race, more than 25,000 voted for him.

With Trump’s eye on the 2024 race, both party chairs agree that this indictment will affect the way people vote in Webb County during the next election cycle.

The Webb County Republican Party Chair Luis de la Garza said he feels frustrated and angered about this situation.

He adds that the former president is innocent of all accused charges.

Meanwhile, Sylvia Bruni, the head of the Webb County Democratic Party believes that no president of the U.S. is above the law and that people should be mindful on choosing a presidential candidate.

When asked if the indictment will impact people voting for Donald Trump during the next presidential election, both leaders agree on the matter.

“We can see that we are getting phone calls, we’re getting messages and we are seeing the reaction of the local party and also reaction that this is unfair. It’s a witch hunt, and that we are getting united because we want to bring back a good man,” said De la Garza.

“It’s a scandal and it’s tragic that we have a former president being indicted, but you ought to be able to accept the fact that it’s something that he deserves. How our people think and what they follow, who they pay attention to it’s just going to depend on that,” said Bruni.

De la Garza wishes to see the former president remain in the running for office in 2024.

While Bruni said she does not want to see Trump near the White House again.

Currently, there are over 100,000 registered voters in Webb County.

Coming up in our later newscasts, we hear from the community on the arraignment of the 45th president of the United States.

