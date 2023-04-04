Webb County Republicans take part in Trump support event

WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The political effects of former President Trump’s indictment are rippling across the country.

On Tuesday, the Webb County Republican Party invited supporters of the former president for a flag wave at the 5500 block of McPherson Road.

Roughly 40 people took part in the event to show their support for the 45th president of the United States.

The Webb County Republican Chair Luis De La Garza said, “Today is a very important day because we saw people abusing the legal system and we as Trump supporters are here to support our president to make sure that all the laws are done correctly and we want to make sure all people to understand the travesty that’s happening as of today.”

De La Garza said that more people than expected took part in the event.

