Webb County Tax Office Easter holiday recommendations

By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, the city of Laredo and Webb County administration offices will be closed.

The Webb County Tax Office is one of the offices that will be closed for the holiday. It is asking people to come in early and avoid wait times and the rush by showing up before 11 a.m. or after 2 p.m.

The tax office has seen an influx of people coming in. The Webb County Tax Assessor-Collector, Patricia Barrera, said, “There will be a lot of people coming in to renew their tags or pay taxes, or to register. Because of the income tax, a lot of people take advantage of upgrading or buying a newer car, so we are having a heavy load of people coming in.”

The Webb County Appraisal District will be mailing out the value of properties to homeowners on April 7. If you would like to protest it, you have until April 25 to do so.

