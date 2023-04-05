18-year-old fatally stabbed behind San Antonio restaurant

SAN ANTONIO, TX. (WOAI) - An 18-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in the stomach during an argument behind a restaurant near a San Antonio high school.

The deadly incident happened on Tuesday just before 2 p.m.

Police said the suspect and the teenager started arguing inside the restaurant before leaving and to the back of the business.

The argument escalated into a fight which led to the suspect pulling out a knife and stabbing the teen in the stomach.

The suspect then ran off.

The teenager, who is a senior at the high school, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, but he later died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

