Arlington toddler dies after shooting himself with sibling’s gun, police say

ARLINGTON, TX . (KXAS) - Arlington Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Officers were called out to a home on Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m. after a woman said her son was bleeding.

Around the same time, a neighbor called police to report gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a toddler with a gunshot wound to the face.

The two-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Rio Carrington.

Police believe the toddler found the gun in an older brother’s bedroom and believe he was in the room by himself at the time of the shooting.

No one has been arrested and detectives are interviewing everyone who was at the home.

“Please lock your handguns up. They can get into the wrong hands or they can get into a child’s hands, and something this serious and just unfortunate can happen to them, and now this mom is going to have to bury her young child,” said Sgt. Courtney White with the Arlington Police Department.

Detectives are tracing where the gun came from to know who it belonged to and how it got into the house.

