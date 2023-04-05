Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Arlington toddler dies after shooting himself with sibling’s gun, police say

By KXAS
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, TX . (KXAS) - Arlington Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old boy who got a hold of a gun and accidentally shot himself.

Officers were called out to a home on Tuesday at around 12:30 a.m. after a woman said her son was bleeding.

Around the same time, a neighbor called police to report gunshots fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a toddler with a gunshot wound to the face.

The two-year-old was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Rio Carrington.

Police believe the toddler found the gun in an older brother’s bedroom and believe he was in the room by himself at the time of the shooting.

No one has been arrested and detectives are interviewing everyone who was at the home.

“Please lock your handguns up. They can get into the wrong hands or they can get into a child’s hands, and something this serious and just unfortunate can happen to them, and now this mom is going to have to bury her young child,” said Sgt. Courtney White with the Arlington Police Department.

Detectives are tracing where the gun came from to know who it belonged to and how it got into the house.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30
Woman arrested after crash near Border Patrol processing facility
Juan Jose Rivera and Hector Tovar
Laredo Police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested
Joel David Chavez and Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing woman and unborn child to appear in court Thursday
Arena Gun Club
Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound at local gun club
Rain and cold front pushing south
Rain and cold front pushing south

Latest News

New technology in Laredo schools during post-pandemic era
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Cool and Wet Weather Thursday and Friday
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Arlington toddler dies after shooting himself with sibling’s gun, police say
Arlington toddler dies after shooting himself with sibling’s gun, police say