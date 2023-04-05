Shop Local
Cool front arriving today

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:05 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning warm and humid in the upper 70s with a slight chance of showers.

Today windy to breeze gust up to 29mph partly sunny a high of 83.

Elevated fire weather conditions are possible today, across Webb county and Cotulla due to dry and windy conditions.

Tonight cloudy and breezy with the return of showers and thunderstorms a low of 58.

Cooler Thursday and Friday highs in the 60s with a greater chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm .

It looks like a beautiful weekend highs ranging in the 70s to 80s with mostly to partly cloudy skies .

Have a great day.

