Cool and Wet Weather Thursday and Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Moist air above 7,000′ altitude will move in from the south, above our dry north winds. The moist air will be buoyant to rise, and will produce taller clouds with rain, some thunder is possible. The wet and chilly combination will continue though Friday. Most areas will have .5″ to 1″ of rain between late tonight and Friday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.