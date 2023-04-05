Laredo Health Department holds Narcan training event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several City of Laredo Departments had the opportunity to learn how to potentially save someone from a drug overdose.

On Wednesday morning, the Laredo Health Department held a Mass Narcan event to discuss the importance of the availability of the medicine as well as how to properly administer it.

First responders say the spray competes with the receptors within the body against opioids which reverses the effects of the drugs and revives the patient in the process.

SCAN Community healthcare worker Kiani Castro believes people should learn how to administer the drug, in the event that they might need to save someone’s life.

“We were doing outreach and witnessed this young man encountering an overdose, thankfully Narcan was available and one of my other colleagues right he was able to save his life. So that’s when you really know we never really knew, we were just doing outreach right, it was never even in our minds that we were going to encounter somebody going through an overdose, so it’s really important to know about Narcan and have it,” said Castro.

Castro adds that community members can stop by 1303 Seymour Avenue to learn how to use Narcan and pick up a box free of charge.

They are open 24 hours, seven days a week.

Other organizations that offer the drug are Pillar and the Methadone Clinic.

