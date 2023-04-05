Laredo man arrested after two neglected dogs found at residence

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges of animal cruelty after authorities found two abandoned dogs at a home at the 1400 block of San Dario.

While executing a warrant, deputies with Webb County Precinct One Constable’s Office saw two dogs, one that was tied up to a fence and another that was inside a kennel.

Both dogs were left without food or water and appeared to be malnourished.

After a thorough investigation, authorities were able to locate the owner of the property identified as Felipe de Jesus Diaz, 41 and make an arrest.

He was charged with two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals.

