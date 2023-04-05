Laredo officials want to increase the number of organ donors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In the United States, 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant and over 100,000 men, women, and children are on the national transplant waiting list.

Officials want to reduce these statistics and increase the number of registered organ donors in Laredo and Webb County. On Wednesday, April 5, the city of Laredo proclaimed April as National Donate a Life Month.

There are currently 10,000 Texans on the transplant waiting list. According to the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance, the Latino community is not as involved as they want them to be. Clara Guerrero with the alliance said, “Only 43% of latinos are registered, and the latino community is the one with the greatest need because of diabetes and obesity. Currently, there are also 8,000 people on the waiting list for a kidney transplant. So, every nine minutes, someone passes because they’re added to the transplant waiting list. So, people are dying in our community.”

