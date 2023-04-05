Local environmental group to celebrate Earth Day with street fest

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -The Rio Grande International Study Center is going to celebrate Earth Day 2023 with The Border is Beautiful Festival.

The street fest will feature music by Grammy-Award winners Grupo Fantasma and will take place Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. outdoors at the Laredo Center for the Arts, which is located at 500 San Agustin Ave.

The festival will feature a night of music, dance, art, food and much more from both sides of the border including a vendor market, street performers from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo, a live art installation, food trucks and an exhibit by Eric Avery, M.D. titled “Art As Medicine.”

Pre-sale tickets are $10 and are available now online at riograndeisc.ticketleap.com/border-is-beautiful-fest

For more information visit https://rgisc.org/earth-day/

