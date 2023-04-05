Man hit by vehicle on Arkansas and Guadalupe

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A man is taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a vehicle in central Laredo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the accident happened on Tuesday, April 4, at around 9:42 p.m. at the intersection of Arkansas and Guadalupe.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found a 38-year-old man injured at the scene.

He was treated and transported to LMC in serious condition.

