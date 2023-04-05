Shop Local
National Border Patrol chief presented with key to the city of Laredo

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The national Border Patrol chief got a very special local honor on Wednesday, April 5.

Chief Raul Ortiz was presented with the key to the city by the mayor of Laredo, Dr. Victor Trevino. Along with the recognition, there was an opportunity to discuss border security and the need to keep Laredo safe, especially as the largest inland port in the United States while also keeping some environmental conditions in mind.

Mayor Dr. Trevino said, “This is very productive because they wanted to know how we can collaborate because they have plans to secure the border and to do projects along the river and river roads. This is important for us because it deals with security, number one, but they are considering what we think is important in regard to the environment and conservation. I did bring out the point that clearing some areas is important, especially carrizo sprigs, which had already been proposed. the important thing is we need to support security, and collaboration is important. At the same time, we want to make sure that we don’t destroy the environment and the ecosystem there.”

When asked about the prospect of a border wall, the mayor said it is understood that a wall is not preferential in this area.

