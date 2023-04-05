New technology in Laredo schools during post-pandemic era

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s almost been three years since COVID upended the education system and shifted students and teachers to online learning. Now, one school district is seeing the evolution into a more digital age even as the pandemic eases.

For the past three years, the pandemic created new challenges but it has also created a new way of learning. As we walk into a post-pandemic era, United ISD has provided students with laptops and is even setting up teachers with smartboards.

Lorena Vela is a physics teacher at Alexander High School who, not without trepidation, is welcoming of the change as she adapts to the new technology. She said the pandemic and the lockdown forced students and teachers into a more remote setting for learning. ”I teach science. In science, we’ve learned that scientists are always trying to research new things and study new things to always make life easier and better for us, so I think that’s one way that technology has favored us in the classroom. It’s made things easier for us to be able to do our work and do our job,” said Vela.

Now that schools have reopened and students are back in the classrooms, teachers like Vela have integrated their laptops more into their lessons. Vela said personal laptops allow students to get instant grading messages from their teachers as well as makeup work easily if they miss school.

