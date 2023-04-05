Pet of the Week: Demi

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - In this week’s edition of Pet of the Week, the Laredo Animal Protective Society introduces us to a furry friend that might look like the Easter Bunny but instead it’s just little Demi.

Demi is a full grown chihuahua-mix who is roughly three years-old.

She has all her vaccines, and is already microchipped, spayed and neutered.

She also gets along really well with other dogs.

With Easter taking place this weekend, the Laredo Animal Protective Society is inviting animal lovers to its fourth annual Easter egg hunt.

It will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 2500 Gonzalez Street.

It’s free and open to the community.

LAPS is also in need of volunteers to help clean and prepare for the events.

They are also asking for Eater Eggs and candy donations for the event.

