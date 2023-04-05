Shop Local
Rain and cold front pushing south

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - South Texas is going to be seeing some relief from that triple digit heat and high humidity.

We started our Wednesday morning rather humid, but we will see a cool front along with a chance of rain.

We will see a high of about 83 degrees on Wednesday with aa 60 percent chance of rain that will increase as we head into Thursday morning.

Temperatures could drop into the upper 50s giving us a relief in temperatures on Thursday in the 60s.

We could see a high chance of thunderstorms on Thursday as well as Friday.

Temperatures will stay below the 70-degree mark until Saturday.

On Saturday expect some cloud coverage with a slight chance of rain.

If you have plans to spend Easter outdoors, you should have nothing to fear, we should be seeing sunny skies and temperatures in the low 80s, so not cold and not too hot.

Expect temperatures to increase as we enter the second week of April.

