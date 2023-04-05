Request for Laredo to hold new District 2 election filed in the Fourth Court of Appeals

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The legal battle continues in the Fourth Court of Appeals for the Laredo City Council District Two seat.

On Feb. 2, visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled that Ricardo Rangel won the 2022 election for the District 2 race and that all court and legal costs of the trial would be paid by Daisy Campos-Rodriguez.

Attorneys for Campos-Rodriguez have filed an appeal in the case.

On Mar. 30, Campos’ team filed an 84 page response, where her attorneys state Rangel did not win but tied with Campos based on the findings of the January trial and “necessitates a new election.”

In the end, her attorneys ask the Fourth court of appeals to “Reverse the trial court’s judgment, render judgement that the Nov. 8, 2022 election for the City Council, District 2, is void and remand the trial court with instructions to order the City of Laredo to order a new election.”

KGNS reached out to Rangel’s attorney for a response, they say they are working on one and will release it as soon as it’s available.

