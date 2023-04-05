Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Request for Laredo to hold new District 2 election filed in the Fourth Court of Appeals

Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos(KGNS)
By Alex Cano
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The legal battle continues in the Fourth Court of Appeals for the Laredo City Council District Two seat.

On Feb. 2, visiting Judge Susan Reed ruled that Ricardo Rangel won the 2022 election for the District 2 race and that all court and legal costs of the trial would be paid by Daisy Campos-Rodriguez.

Attorneys for Campos-Rodriguez have filed an appeal in the case.

On Mar. 30, Campos’ team filed an 84 page response, where her attorneys state Rangel did not win but tied with Campos based on the findings of the January trial and “necessitates a new election.”

In the end, her attorneys ask the Fourth court of appeals to “Reverse the trial court’s judgment, render judgement that the Nov. 8, 2022 election for the City Council, District 2, is void and remand the trial court with instructions to order the City of Laredo to order a new election.”

KGNS reached out to Rangel’s attorney for a response, they say they are working on one and will release it as soon as it’s available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Destiny Rae Rajewich, 30
Woman arrested after crash near Border Patrol processing facility
Juan Jose Rivera and Hector Tovar
Laredo Police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested
Joel David Chavez and Gracy Espinoza
Man accused of killing woman and unborn child to appear in court Thursday
Arena Gun Club
Man hospitalized after sustaining gunshot wound at local gun club
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort

Latest News

Rain and cold front pushing south
Rain and cold front pushing south
Laredo man arrested after two neglected dogs found at residence
Felipe de Jesus Diaz, 41
Laredo man arrested after two neglected dogs found at residence
Border is Beautiful Festival