Truck crashes into pole near Houston and San Leonardo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident in central Laredo leaves several residents without power.

The accident happened on the Guadalupe Chihuahua bridge which is located at Houston Street and San Leonardo Avenue.

According to a witness at the scene, the driver of a truck crashed into a pole leaving several residents without electricity.

The driver was treated at the scene and did not sustain any major injuries.

Crews are aware of the issue and they are working to restore power.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.