Woman injured in rollover accident in central Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is in serious condition following a rollover accident in central Laredo.

The accident was reported on Tuesday, April 4 at around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Seymour and Galveston.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a 40-year-old woman who had sustained multiple injuries.

Paramedics treated the woman and transported her to LMC in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.