Update: Two vehicle collision sends four women to the hospital

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A two-vehicle collision sends four women to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at around 6 p.m. at the 1100 block of Guadalupe just west of H-E-B.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived at the scene and found four people injured.

According to the fire department, two of the women injured were pedestrians, one was a 21-year-old woman and the other was a 19-year-old who were transported to LMC in serious condition.

Meanwhile, two other women who were in one of the affected vehicles were injured and transported to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Officials say one patient was a 27-year-old woman and the other was a 22-year-old woman.

The individuals in the second vehicle refused treatment.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.