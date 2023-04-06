Agencies discuss fentanyl epidemic during forum at TAMIU

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local, state, and federal agencies came together to discuss the fentanyl epidemic during a special forum.

Fentanyl is the deadliest drug threat facing this country.

It is a highly addictive man-made opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin.

At TAMIU, officials like Sheriff Martin Cuellar and Judge Oscar Hale were part of the panel.

Several states are seeking tougher penalties for trafficking fentanyl which could affect how certain cases are prosecuted.

“If the new law passes that the senate is considering right now, that will label this type of drug as a poison. They can be prosecuted for murder that would be felony 1, which can carry a life sentence,” said Judge Hale.

According to Judge Hale, within the four court district courts, they handle over 500 drug related cases per year.

Just two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a potentially deadly dose.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.