Easter closures for the City of Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the holiday weekend approaches, expect closures starting as early as Friday.

UISD, Webb CISD, and Zapata ISD are observing the holiday weekend starting on Good Friday, which is Apr. 7.

Students and staff for these three school districts do not have school Friday and Monday

Classes will resume on Tuesday, April 11.

Over at LISD, students and staff do have class Friday, but they will have an early dismissal.

LISD does not have school on Monday and all classes will resume on Tuesday.

Administrative offices for Webb County and City of Laredo are closed on Monday and Friday. They will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

There will be no changes to Laredo’s garbage and or recycling collection as well as landfill hours’ however, there will be no lawn clipping or branch collection on Monday and Friday.

Emergency services remain open through the holiday weekend.

