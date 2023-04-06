Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Easter closures for the City of Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As the holiday weekend approaches, expect closures starting as early as Friday.

UISD, Webb CISD, and Zapata ISD are observing the holiday weekend starting on Good Friday, which is Apr. 7.

Students and staff for these three school districts do not have school Friday and Monday

Classes will resume on Tuesday, April 11.

Over at LISD, students and staff do have class Friday, but they will have an early dismissal.

LISD does not have school on Monday and all classes will resume on Tuesday.

Administrative offices for Webb County and City of Laredo are closed on Monday and Friday. They will resume regular hours on Tuesday.

There will be no changes to Laredo’s garbage and or recycling collection as well as landfill hours’ however, there will be no lawn clipping or branch collection on Monday and Friday.

Emergency services remain open through the holiday weekend.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
Rain and cold front pushing south
Rain and cold front pushing south
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Woman injured in rollover accident in central Laredo
Felipe de Jesus Diaz, 41
Laredo man arrested after two neglected dogs found at residence
Juan Jose Rivera and Hector Tovar
Laredo Police: Man wanted for murder, another accomplice arrested

Latest News

Easter closures for the City of Laredo
Easter closures for the City of Laredo
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Wet and Chilly Through Friday, Mild Weekend Follows
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Thursday 7 Day Forecast
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau reviews travel and spending data
Laredo Convention and Visitors Bureau reviews travel and spending data